Senan Kelly v Ray Moylette Irish title fight remains a possibility

Team Senan Kelly say they have accepted an offer to fight Ray Moylette for the Irish title later this Summer.

JB Promotion’s Jay Byrne has been open about his frustration in trying to secure the Kildare man an Irish title fight.

Indeed, the fighter-turned-promoter boss wanted Kelly to top this Friday’s Mayday Mayhem card in a green strap clash.

However, he claims a number of eligible opponents knocked back offers to fight for various reasons.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Tony McGlynn – David Ryan BUI Celtic title fight, Byrne revealed a Moylette fight may be in the works.

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion says Elite Promotions want to make an Irish title fight between the Kelly and Mayo man this summer.

“I believe Senan will fight for an Irish title in his next fight. There has been talk of Ray Moylette,” Byrne said.

“We had an offer last week to fight Ray Moylette. We accepted straight away, we just want to know if Ray is retired or not. If he isn’t retired and he’s willing to fight we are willing to go and fight on their show. If not Ray can come and fight on one of our shows, we’d put that fight on in a heartbeat,” he adds before claiming offers aplenty went to those in and around light welterweight in the country.

“We went looking for everyone we could possibly get to fight Senan for the Irish title and nobody wanted to fight him. It’s as simple as that. There were excuses made, some good, some not so good but Senan was open to fighting everyone and anyone at the weight.”

Moylette was one of the fighters offered the May chance by JB Promotions but couldn’t commit to back-to-back camps having fought in Mayo in March – which had been offered to Kelly who similarly had fought the previous month when winning the BUI Celtic title.

‘Sugar Ray’ has also been strongly hinting at retirement since that get-up off-the-floor victory over Reuquen Arce on St Patrick’s Day and hanging them up seems as strong a possibility as any Irish title fight.

Kelly is very keen to add the green strap to his collection but seems understanding of the situation and content to have a fight albeit against veteran Dale Arrowsmith rather an Irish opponent.

“I was looking forward to getting an Irish title fight this time, but I just have to play the cards I’m dealt for now. I’ll just stay busy and hopefully, my next fight will be Irish Champion.”

Speaking on the Arrowsmith fight, Byrne added: “This fight is a very important fight for Senan. We’ve seen recent fights against journeymen haven’t gone to plan for boxers be it here or abroad. Dale Arrowsmith comes tough and durable, it’s a fight we want Senan to look good in.”