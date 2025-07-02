“Full-Time Life, Full-Time Progress” – John Boyd

John Boyd believes the reason for his rapid progress is simple: full-time focus.

The Belfast fighter has managed an impressive five wins in just over a year as a pro and gone the six-round distance on four occasions.

It’s a fast start that has led him to poll positions in terms of challenging for domestic honours.

Indeed, he is set to fight Richie O’Leary for the BUI Celtic title in Dublin this October and he credits that development to the ability to train full-time.

The Dee Walsh-trained prospect feels that the activity has not only qualified him for a title tilt it has him ready to become a champion.

As well as his promoter for keeping him active, the southpaw is grateful to his sponsors for making it possible for him to box full-time.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that fast or that I’d adapt as quickly as I did, but it’s full-time training,” Boyd told Irish-boxing.com. “Thanks to my sponsors – I wouldn’t be able to train full-time without them.

“Boxing is all I do. Boxing comes first. I don’t have distractions. All my time and energy go into this – and it shows.”

Boyd says his commitment hasn’t gone unnoticed by his team either.

“I think that’s why Jay [Byrne] is so invested in me – he sees the improvements, sees the hard work.”

Still, the JB Promotions fighter admits he’s surprised how quickly things have escalated in his pro career, having headlined in just his fifth fight before now landing a title shot.

“It’s a dream come true. I didn’t think I would be at this stage in my career so early,” he said. “It feels good. We’re going in the right direction – everything’s coming together.”