‘Enjoy Her’ – Tony Bellew Lavishes Praise on Katie Taylor

Tony Bellew has urged people to ‘enjoy’ pound for pound star Katie Taylor while they can.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world successfully defended her titles in Leeds on Saturday night and produced a display that earned her ‘Bomber’ praise.

The former world cruiserweight champion championed Taylor’s ability, heralded her as an all-time great, and told fight to relish being able to watch Taylor in action.

Speaking after her shut-out points win over Jennifer Han, Bellew said on DAZN: “She’s a brilliant boxer. Technically one of the best females to ever grace the sport. Right up there with the best of them all.

“She’s pound for pound the best in the world right now active fighting. Yes Claressa Shields is amazing in her own right, but she’s not active in a boxing ring. She’s taking part in MMA.

“So make no mistake we have the best pound for pound female fighter on the planet in Katie Taylor right now. Enjoy her. Ladies out there watching, learn from her. Look at how diligent she is. Look at the way she performs. She lives the sport.

“She’s all about getting the W and doing anything to get it.”

The Liverpool fighter, who is also a Tommy McCarthy fan, isn’t just a fan of what Taylor does in the ring. The retired former crusierweight believes Taylor is the perfect role model, indeed ‘the perfect person’.

“She’s a perfect role model. She’s Ireland’s darling. She’s the perfect person. She flies the flag. Not just for boxing, but the way she carries herself, the way she speaks, the things she says.

“She’s the perfect human being and she’s brilliant at punching people in the face. You can’t ask for much more.”