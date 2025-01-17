U23’s Added to High Performance Training Squad
The High Performance Unit is to incorporate members of the 2024 European U23 squad in to the 2025 Visiting Athlete Squad.
The Visiting Athlete Squad is one of three High Performance Squads announced on January 8th, which provide for the training and development of 50 boxers in a high performance setting. VAS affords part-time weekly training and members are eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable.
The announcement brings to 60 the number of athletes from 40 clubs engaging in High Performance training in 2025, a record high.
The Visiting Athlete Squad has a dual mandate as a talent ID mechanism, and to provide ongoing training and development to athletes of high potential. It is in this context that the 2024 European U23 squad members join VAS.
The athletes being incorporated in to this squad are:
W48 Georgia McGovern, Setanta BC, Kildare
W50 Nicole Buckley, DCU Athletic, Dublin
W50 Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk BC, Cork.
W54 Robyn Kelly, Ballynacarigy BC, Westeath
W60 Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin
W81+ Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway
M67 Luke Hall, Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath
M67 Cian Cramer, Cabra BC, Dublin
M75 Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
M86 Kian Hedderman, St. Francis BC, Limerick
M92 Charlie Ward, Monivea BC
They join the existing members of the VAS:
|W50
|Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast
|W52
|Nicole Clyde, Antrim
|W63
|Kaci Rock, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
|W80
|Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart L
|M48
|Padraig Downey, St John Bosco Antrim
|M51
|Adam McKenna, Holy Family, Drogheda
|M67
|Malo Davis, Monkstown, Dublin
|M75
|Taylor Guiney. St. Mary’s, Tallaght
|M92
|Nathan Ojo, Esker BC, Dublin
Two other HP 2025 Squads are the Senior Squad & the HP Priority Development Squad. These include Paris and Tokyo Olympians, World, European and Commonwealth medalists, as well as high-potential new entrants to the High Performance programme
National Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This new format of HP Senior Squad, Priority Development Athletes and Visiting Athletes recogniseds the breadth of potential in boxers trained in clubs throughout the Association. The structure enables the High Performance Unit to optimise the development opportunities available to athletes. Its an exciting system which will ensure that IABA continues it’s tradition of benchmark event podium finishes, as athletes in any of the squads may be selected for competition or training camp events”
High Performance Manager, Sean Crowley says ” Building on the lessons learned from the 2023 and 2024 European U22 and U23 campaigns, resuming squad training for U23 athletes at the earliest opportunity, will significantly bolster preparations as we prepare for the 2025 iteration of these championships.
HP Senior Squad
These athletes are in full-time training.
|W48
|Carleigh Irving , Oakleaf BC, Derry
|W50
|Daina Moorhouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow & Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo
|W54
|Jenny Lehane, DCU BC, Dublin
|W57
|Michaela Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast & Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal
|W60
|Kellie Harrington, St Mary’s Tallaght
|W66
|Grainne Walsh, , St Mary’s Tallaght
|W70
|Lisa O’Rourke, Casterea BC, Roscomon
|W75
|Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC Roscommon
|W80+
|Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC, Wicklow
|M48
|Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast
|M51
|Sean Mari, Monkstown Dublin
|M54
|Patsy Joyce, Olympic Mullingar
|M57
|Jude Gallagher, 2 Castles Olympic, Tyrone
|M60
|Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway & Rhys Owens, Erne BC, Fermanagh
|M63
|Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim & Jason Nevin, Olympic Mullingar
|M67
|Darren O’Connor, Olympic Galway
|M71
|Aidan Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast & Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
|M80
|Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford
|M86
|Brian Kennedy, St.Brigid’s Edenderry
|M92
|Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
|M92+
|Martin McDonagh, Galway BC
HP Development Priority Squad
These athletes are in part-time weekly multi-session boxing technical training, and are eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable.
|W48
|Ciara Walsh, Smithfield BC Dublin
|W52
|Amber Byrne, Arklow BC, Wicklow
|W54
|Chloe Gabriel, Dublin Docklands, Dublin
|W60
|Kellie McLoughlin, St Catherine’s BC Dublin
|W63
|Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork
|W75
|Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC, Mayo
|M51
|Clepson Dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
|M57
|Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC Meath & Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC, Antrim
|M60
|Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
|M63
|Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin
|M71
|Bobby Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
|M75
|Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
|M80
|James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
|M92
|Wayne Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
|M92+
|Godstime Ide, Crumlin BC, Dublin