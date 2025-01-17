AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

U23’s Added to High Performance Training Squad

The High Performance Unit is to incorporate members of the 2024 European U23 squad in to the 2025 Visiting Athlete Squad.

The Visiting Athlete Squad is one of three High Performance Squads announced on January 8th, which provide for the training and development of 50 boxers in a high performance setting. VAS affords part-time weekly training and members are eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable.

The announcement brings to 60 the number of athletes from 40 clubs engaging in High Performance training in 2025, a record high.

The Visiting Athlete Squad has a dual mandate as a talent ID mechanism, and to provide ongoing training and development to athletes of high potential. It is in this context that the 2024 European U23 squad members join VAS.

The athletes being incorporated in to this squad are:

W48 Georgia McGovern, Setanta BC, Kildare

W50 Nicole Buckley, DCU Athletic, Dublin

W50 Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk BC, Cork.

W54 Robyn Kelly, Ballynacarigy BC, Westeath

W60 Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

W81+ Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway

M67 Luke Hall, Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath

M67 Cian Cramer, Cabra BC, Dublin

M75 Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

M86 Kian Hedderman, St. Francis BC, Limerick

M92 Charlie Ward, Monivea BC

They join the existing members of the VAS:

W50Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast
W52Nicole Clyde, Antrim
W63Kaci Rock, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
W80Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart L
M48Padraig Downey, St John Bosco Antrim
M51Adam McKenna, Holy Family, Drogheda
M67Malo Davis, Monkstown, Dublin
M75Taylor Guiney. St. Mary’s, Tallaght
M92Nathan Ojo, Esker BC, Dublin

Two other HP 2025 Squads are the Senior Squad & the HP Priority Development Squad. These include Paris and Tokyo Olympians, World, European and Commonwealth medalists, as well as high-potential new entrants to the High Performance programme

National Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This new format of HP Senior Squad, Priority Development Athletes and Visiting Athletes recogniseds the breadth of potential in boxers trained in clubs throughout the Association. The structure enables the High Performance Unit to optimise the development opportunities available to athletes. Its an exciting system which will ensure that IABA continues it’s tradition of benchmark event podium finishes, as athletes in any of the squads may be selected for competition or training camp events”

High Performance Manager, Sean Crowley says ” Building on the lessons learned from the 2023 and 2024 European U22 and U23 campaigns, resuming squad training for U23 athletes at the earliest opportunity, will significantly bolster preparations as we prepare for the 2025 iteration of these championships.

HP Senior Squad

These athletes are in full-time training.

W48Carleigh Irving , Oakleaf BC, Derry
W50Daina Moorhouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow & Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo
W54Jenny Lehane, DCU BC, Dublin
W57Michaela Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast & Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal
W60Kellie Harrington, St Mary’s Tallaght
W66Grainne Walsh, , St Mary’s Tallaght
W70Lisa O’Rourke, Casterea BC, Roscomon
W75Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC Roscommon
W80+Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC, Wicklow
M48Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast
M51Sean Mari, Monkstown Dublin
M54Patsy Joyce, Olympic Mullingar
M57Jude Gallagher, 2 Castles Olympic, Tyrone
M60Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway & Rhys Owens, Erne BC, Fermanagh
M63Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim & Jason Nevin, Olympic Mullingar
M67Darren O’Connor, Olympic Galway
M71Aidan Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast & Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
M80Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford
M86Brian Kennedy, St.Brigid’s Edenderry
M92Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
M92+Martin McDonagh, Galway BC

HP Development Priority Squad

These athletes are in part-time weekly multi-session boxing technical training, and are eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable.

W48Ciara Walsh, Smithfield BC Dublin
W52Amber Byrne, Arklow BC, Wicklow
W54Chloe Gabriel, Dublin Docklands, Dublin
W60Kellie McLoughlin, St Catherine’s BC Dublin
W63Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork
W75Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC, Mayo
M51Clepson Dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
M57Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC Meath & Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC, Antrim
M60Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
M63Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin
M71Bobby Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
M75Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
M80James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
M92Wayne Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
M92+Godstime Ide, Crumlin BC, Dublin

