U23’s Added to High Performance Training Squad

The High Performance Unit is to incorporate members of the 2024 European U23 squad in to the 2025 Visiting Athlete Squad.

The Visiting Athlete Squad is one of three High Performance Squads announced on January 8th, which provide for the training and development of 50 boxers in a high performance setting. VAS affords part-time weekly training and members are eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable.

The announcement brings to 60 the number of athletes from 40 clubs engaging in High Performance training in 2025, a record high.

The Visiting Athlete Squad has a dual mandate as a talent ID mechanism, and to provide ongoing training and development to athletes of high potential. It is in this context that the 2024 European U23 squad members join VAS.

The athletes being incorporated in to this squad are:

W48 Georgia McGovern, Setanta BC, Kildare

W50 Nicole Buckley, DCU Athletic, Dublin

W50 Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk BC, Cork.

W54 Robyn Kelly, Ballynacarigy BC, Westeath

W60 Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

W81+ Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway

M67 Luke Hall, Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath

M67 Cian Cramer, Cabra BC, Dublin

M75 Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

M86 Kian Hedderman, St. Francis BC, Limerick

M92 Charlie Ward, Monivea BC

They join the existing members of the VAS:

W50 Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast W52 Nicole Clyde, Antrim W63 Kaci Rock, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast W80 Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart L M48 Padraig Downey, St John Bosco Antrim M51 Adam McKenna, Holy Family, Drogheda M67 Malo Davis, Monkstown, Dublin M75 Taylor Guiney. St. Mary’s, Tallaght M92 Nathan Ojo, Esker BC, Dublin

Two other HP 2025 Squads are the Senior Squad & the HP Priority Development Squad. These include Paris and Tokyo Olympians, World, European and Commonwealth medalists, as well as high-potential new entrants to the High Performance programme

National Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This new format of HP Senior Squad, Priority Development Athletes and Visiting Athletes recogniseds the breadth of potential in boxers trained in clubs throughout the Association. The structure enables the High Performance Unit to optimise the development opportunities available to athletes. Its an exciting system which will ensure that IABA continues it’s tradition of benchmark event podium finishes, as athletes in any of the squads may be selected for competition or training camp events”

High Performance Manager, Sean Crowley says ” Building on the lessons learned from the 2023 and 2024 European U22 and U23 campaigns, resuming squad training for U23 athletes at the earliest opportunity, will significantly bolster preparations as we prepare for the 2025 iteration of these championships.

HP Senior Squad

These athletes are in full-time training.

W48 Carleigh Irving , Oakleaf BC, Derry W50 Daina Moorhouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow & Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo W54 Jenny Lehane, DCU BC, Dublin W57 Michaela Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast & Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal W60 Kellie Harrington, St Mary’s Tallaght W66 Grainne Walsh, , St Mary’s Tallaght W70 Lisa O’Rourke, Casterea BC, Roscomon W75 Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC Roscommon W80+ Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC, Wicklow M48 Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast M51 Sean Mari, Monkstown Dublin M54 Patsy Joyce, Olympic Mullingar M57 Jude Gallagher, 2 Castles Olympic, Tyrone M60 Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway & Rhys Owens, Erne BC, Fermanagh M63 Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim & Jason Nevin, Olympic Mullingar M67 Darren O’Connor, Olympic Galway M71 Aidan Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast & Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast M80 Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford M86 Brian Kennedy, St.Brigid’s Edenderry M92 Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin M92+ Martin McDonagh, Galway BC

HP Development Priority Squad

These athletes are in part-time weekly multi-session boxing technical training, and are eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable.