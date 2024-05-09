Ryan O’Rourke want to experience Home Comforts

Ryan O’Rourke would love to experience some home comforts.

Despite being five years a pro, the Dubliner has yet to fight in Ireland never mind his hometown – and that is something he would like to change.

It’s not that a 25-year-old believes fighting at home would best benefit his career, more so it’s just an experience he would like to live.

“I haven’t fought back home as a professional and it’s pushing five years since I turned over. I’d love to come home and have some form of homecoming, fight in front of a home crowd.,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“As a professional, I haven’t experienced that, so to do that would be brilliant,” he adds before suggesting it may not happen in the near future.

“I don’t think that will happen anytime soon.”

Again, O’Rourke’s desire to have a homecoming is more a bucket list thing than a career thought.

The 140lbs fighter, who is trained by his father Steven O’Rourke, has been fighting out of America since signing with Star Boxing and he believes that is the best place for his pro fights.

“It’s great to have the backing of Star Boxing and getting to fight in New York. I think that’s the best place to learn your trade, even going over for the experience alone and fighting out of your comfort zone. It will benefit my career in the long run. There are not too many big shows in Ireland at the minute and I want to be on big shows, so it’s most likely I’ll have to fight away from home.”

O’Rourke’s next out in New York is this coming Saturday. The boxer who celebrated his birthday this week Michal Bulik in a scheduled six-rounder at the Paramount in Huntington, Long Island.

The fight is also his first in a year and his first since a last-minute cancellation last month, all factors which have him excited to let punches go.

“I’m buzzing to finally get a date,” he comments.

“I had one in April but that fell through, injuries kept me out last year. I’ve had bad luck with back-to-back injuries. I’m here now ready to rock fit and healthy. I’m buzzing, feeling great.”

Once O’Rourke gets back into the swing of things and gets a few rounds under his belt the former Irish Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year winner will look toward securing a shot at some form of title.

“I should be pushing on for belts at the end of this year start of next year. I want to get back active because I haven’t fought in 12 months.”