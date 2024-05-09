‘I won’t pick and choose’ – Reputations mean little to title-chasing Matthew Tyndall

Titles and not names are what matter most to Matthew Tyndall.

After a fast start, the JB Promotions prospect believes he is beginning to close in on straps.

Defeat Jakub Laskowski over six on the Mayday Mayhem card at the Red Cow’s Warehouse tonight and he will be title eligible.

As a result, the Bray native would be well within his rights to survey the landscape in and around his desired weight and start targeting fellow Irish fighters.

Although that isn’t something the 21-year-old plans to do.

The aptly named ‘Madator’ says he will set his sights on the strap and will play little regard to whose waist it is around.

“I want a Celtic title fight. I’ve no names off the top of my head,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Whoever holds the title I want to fight. If it’s vacant or if there is another Irish lad there I’ll fight them. I won’t pick and choose. I’ll fight whoever I have to. I’ve confidence in what I can do.”

The Jay Byrne managed fighter trades leather for the fourth time since turning over as recently as November of last year.

Tyndall has impressed in each of his three fights but after each win, he revealed he is still working his way back to peak fitness.

Speaking during Mayday Mayhem fight week he suggested he may just be back to optimum health and as a result, Friday’s performance may be his best.

“This was my best camp by far. The whole training aspect was better, a bigger effort from everyone on the team. Even in sparring, I sparred twice as much as the last camps and with better lads.

“I spared the likes of Gary Cully, Brandon McCarthy, Tony McGylnn and Ryan O’Rourke, all of them are top class so I’m happy with how everything is gone. “