Peter Carr waiting for Meehan-Murray winner

‘The Devil’ is at home in the fiery furnace.

Peter Carr wants to turn up the heat very quickly and plans to contest an all-Irish fight if he gets through Friday unscathed.

The Dubliner fights for just the second time as a pro on JB Promotions ‘Mayday Mayhem’ card at the Red Cow’s Warehouse.

Also on the card is an out-of-the-blue, eagerly anticipated, early-doors clash between Navan’s Seanie Murray and Dublin’s Shane Meehan.

Carr, who debuted on the same JB Promotions card as the pair, respects both for jumping straight into the fire and wants to join them in the fight flames as soon as possible.

In fact, the Crumlin-trained former kickboxer of note wants the winner of Friday’s light middleweight clash.

“Meehan and Murray are both two great fighters and I would love some of that fire off the winner,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Carr has no issue stepping into the fast lane and doesn’t see the need to pad records. The IGB puncher also doesn’t think the loser would have to lose out long-term.

“There is no point in us waiting around. We are all in the same weight and those are the fights people want to see.

“We can fight now and fight down the line.”

The new-to-the-scene character wouldn’t have bad intentions if an all-Irish fight is made but claims there is no bad blood toward either Meehan or Murray, rather he just sees the winner of their fight as a chance to progress.

“I don’t care, no bad blood in this game, it’s just I’m making a living for my family and no one will be standing in my way!”

His response when asked if he’d asked his manager to make an all-Irish clash was a cryptic one.

“Sit back, have patience, and you’ll see the magic unfold.”