Magnificent Seven – Team Ireland officially confirm Irish Olympic Boxing Team

Team Ireland has officially selected a team of seven boxers to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. Six of the team are set to compete in their first Senior Games, Rio Olympian, Brendan Irvine, was announced earlier this year, with the remainder being confirmed in June. The boxing events take place in the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo from the 24 July – 8 August 2021.

Today Brendan Irvine, who qualified for Tokyo in the European Olympic Qualifiers in London last year, was also announced as team captain of the boxing squad which includes Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh and Emmet Brennan who secured spots at the European Olympic Qualifier in June, European Games Champion Kurt Walker was also confirmed following the close of rankings.

The team are going into the Games with real possibilities of success, after strong performances in Paris last month. Three of the European Games medallists are part of the team, including gold medal winner Kurt Walker, and silver medallists Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh. Walsh is joined on the team by her brother Aidan, as well as Dubliner Emmet Brennan and 2019 European Champion Aoife O’Rourke.

Team Captain Irvine is looking forward to the competition,

“We are excited to just get stuck in now. We have a strong team, with every single person going into the Olympic Games with a real opportunity to do something special. The Olympics are like no other tournament, and I’m lucky to be going to my second. We all know that these Games will be like no other, and that it will be a new experience for each of us, but especially on the back of what has been a tough and testing year, we are ready.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, Tricia Heberle said,

“Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, with a proud history of medal winning performers. Up until a few weeks ago we had one confirmed spot and so it was great to see the team rise to the occasion in Paris earlier this month to build qualification numbers to seven. We are looking forward to seeing this talented group of Boxers perform in Tokyo as part of Team Ireland.”

TEAM IRELAND BOXING TEAM:

Brendan Irvine (Flyweight 52kg male)

Kurt Walker (Featherweight 57kg male)

Aidan Walsh (Welterweight 69kg male)

Emmet Brennan (Light Heavyweight 81kg male)

Michaela Walsh (Featherweight 57kg female)

Kellie Harrington (Lightweight 60kg female)

Aoife O’Rourke (Middleweight 75kg female)

Team Ireland now consists of 57 officially selected athletes, with over 100 athletes spots confirmed across nineteen sports SEE HERE. The final team announcement is scheduled for the beginning of July. The Olympic Games in Tokyo will run from the 23rd July to 8th August 2021.