Ireland’s Top 20 Most Followed Boxers on Social Media

Social media has become an increasingly important part of modern life and that is no different in the world of boxing.

Fighters have turned to the online world to engage with their fans and build their brand.

Indeed, a strong following on social media can be attractive to sponsors and even a potential factor in securing big fights.

Irish-Boxing.com have gone through all our current active pro boxers across all the major platforms and have below compiled the Top 20 most followed Irish boxers.

1) Katie Taylor – 1,114,300 Total Followers

Facebook – 342,000

Twitter – 242,300

Instagram – 530,000

2) Mick Conlan – 558,550 Total Followers

Facebook – 125,000

Twitter – 164,300

Instagram – 266,000

TikTok – 3,250

3) Callum Walsh – 200,100 Total Followers

Facebook – 3,300

Twitter – 1,400

Instagram – 66,300

TikTok – 129,200

4) Spike O’Sullivan – 113,800 Total Followers

Facebook – 21,000

Twitter – 71,200

Instagram – 21,600

5) Jono Carroll – 103,300 Total Followers

Facebook – 4,700

Twitter – 17,700

Instagram – 80,900

6) Jason Quigley – 97,100 Total Followers

Facebook – 39,000

Twitter – 20,200

Instagram – 35,600

TikTok – 2,300

7) Lee Reeves – 68,200 Total Followers

Facebook – 4,900

Twitter – 500

Instagram – 18,900

TikTok – 43,900

8) Dylan Moran – 68,000 Total Followers

Facebook – 5,500

Twitter – 6,600

Instagram – 42,300

TikTok – 13,600

9) Caoimhín Agyarko – 62,600 Total Followers

Facebook – 4,900

Twitter – 15,100

Instagram – 35,200

TikTok – 7,400

10) Connor Coyle – 54,300 Total Followers

Twitter – 4,400

Instagram – 49,900

11) Stevie McKenna – 44,200 Total Followers

Facebook – 17,000

Twitter – 6,600

Instagram – 14,300

TikTok – 6,300

12) Tyrone McKenna – 41,400 Total Followers

Facebook – 1,300

Twitter – 14,800

Instagram – 24,100

TikTok – 1,200

13) Dennis Hogan – 40,700 Total Followers

Facebook – 29,000

Twitter – 2,800

Instagram – 8,900

14) Thomas Carty – 36,300 Total Followers

Facebook – 3,100

Twitter – 3,500

Instagram – 27,400

TikTok – 2,300

15) Tommy McCarthy – 31,400 Total Followers

Twitter – 14,400

Instagram – 17,000

16) Aaron McKenna – Total 29,900 Followers

Facebook – 6,500

Twitter – 5,500

Instagram – 16,700

TikTok – 1,200

17) Gary Cully – 29,400 Total Followers

Facebook – 2,200

Twitter – 7,400

Instagram – 19,400

TikTok – 400

18) Paddy Donovan – 28,500

Facebook – 4,900

Instagram – 21,400

TikTok – 2,200

19) Declan Geraghty – 27,700 Total Followers

Facebook – 9,900

Twitter – 400

Instagram – 16,900

TikTok – 500

20) Sean McComb – 27,300 Total Followers

Twitter – 9,700

Instagram – 17,800

TikTok – 800

In terms of former fighters, ‘The Jackal’ is out in front – ahead of his former manager and mentor

Carl Frampton – 684,600 Total Followers

Twitter – 445,600

Instagram – 239,000

Barry McGuigan – 169,800 Total Followers

Twitter – 169,800

For amateur boxers, our most recent Olympic gold medallist is way out in front.

Kellie Harrington – 91,300 Total Followers

Twitter – 29,900

Instagram – 61,400

Of course, there is a certain Conor McGregor who could also be considered for this list having gone 0-1(1) in his short boxing career. The Dublin light middleweight has over 70,000,000 followers and fans on social media – dwarfing most in the world of sport.