Ireland’s Top 20 Most Followed Boxers on Social Media
Social media has become an increasingly important part of modern life and that is no different in the world of boxing.
Fighters have turned to the online world to engage with their fans and build their brand.
Indeed, a strong following on social media can be attractive to sponsors and even a potential factor in securing big fights.
Irish-Boxing.com have gone through all our current active pro boxers across all the major platforms and have below compiled the Top 20 most followed Irish boxers.
Please get in contact if there are any errors/omissions.
–
1) Katie Taylor – 1,114,300 Total Followers
Facebook – 342,000
Twitter – 242,300
Instagram – 530,000
2) Mick Conlan – 558,550 Total Followers
Facebook – 125,000
Twitter – 164,300
Instagram – 266,000
TikTok – 3,250
3) Callum Walsh – 200,100 Total Followers
Facebook – 3,300
Twitter – 1,400
Instagram – 66,300
TikTok – 129,200
4) Spike O’Sullivan – 113,800 Total Followers
Facebook – 21,000
Twitter – 71,200
Instagram – 21,600
5) Jono Carroll – 103,300 Total Followers
Facebook – 4,700
Twitter – 17,700
Instagram – 80,900
6) Jason Quigley – 97,100 Total Followers
Facebook – 39,000
Twitter – 20,200
Instagram – 35,600
TikTok – 2,300
7) Lee Reeves – 68,200 Total Followers
Facebook – 4,900
Twitter – 500
Instagram – 18,900
TikTok – 43,900
8) Dylan Moran – 68,000 Total Followers
Facebook – 5,500
Twitter – 6,600
Instagram – 42,300
TikTok – 13,600
9) Caoimhín Agyarko – 62,600 Total Followers
Facebook – 4,900
Twitter – 15,100
Instagram – 35,200
TikTok – 7,400
10) Connor Coyle – 54,300 Total Followers
Twitter – 4,400
Instagram – 49,900
11) Stevie McKenna – 44,200 Total Followers
Facebook – 17,000
Twitter – 6,600
Instagram – 14,300
TikTok – 6,300
12) Tyrone McKenna – 41,400 Total Followers
Facebook – 1,300
Twitter – 14,800
Instagram – 24,100
TikTok – 1,200
13) Dennis Hogan – 40,700 Total Followers
Facebook – 29,000
Twitter – 2,800
Instagram – 8,900
14) Thomas Carty – 36,300 Total Followers
Facebook – 3,100
Twitter – 3,500
Instagram – 27,400
TikTok – 2,300
15) Tommy McCarthy – 31,400 Total Followers
Twitter – 14,400
Instagram – 17,000
16) Aaron McKenna – Total 29,900 Followers
Facebook – 6,500
Twitter – 5,500
Instagram – 16,700
TikTok – 1,200
17) Gary Cully – 29,400 Total Followers
Facebook – 2,200
Twitter – 7,400
Instagram – 19,400
TikTok – 400
18) Paddy Donovan – 28,500
Facebook – 4,900
Instagram – 21,400
TikTok – 2,200
19) Declan Geraghty – 27,700 Total Followers
Facebook – 9,900
Twitter – 400
Instagram – 16,900
TikTok – 500
20) Sean McComb – 27,300 Total Followers
Twitter – 9,700
Instagram – 17,800
TikTok – 800
–
In terms of former fighters, ‘The Jackal’ is out in front – ahead of his former manager and mentor
Carl Frampton – 684,600 Total Followers
Twitter – 445,600
Instagram – 239,000
Barry McGuigan – 169,800 Total Followers
Twitter – 169,800
–
For amateur boxers, our most recent Olympic gold medallist is way out in front.
Kellie Harrington – 91,300 Total Followers
Twitter – 29,900
Instagram – 61,400
–
Of course, there is a certain Conor McGregor who could also be considered for this list having gone 0-1(1) in his short boxing career. The Dublin light middleweight has over 70,000,000 followers and fans on social media – dwarfing most in the world of sport.