The Hurt Game – Kate Radomska fueled by pain

Wounded animal Kate Radomska [3-1] hasn’t spent any time licking her wounds and returns to the ring this weekend more dangerous and determined than ever.

The Waterford fly takes on Ivette Garcia [0-2] at the famous York Hall on Saturday night.

It’s the 32-year-old’s first fight since she suffered a first career defeat to the ever-game Gemma Ruegg in July, and as a result, she goes into the six-round clash dead set on getting her hand raised.

Radomska admits the defeat hurt but claims she has put the pain to good use and used it as fight fuel.

“It hurts for a while but once I came back to the gym I turned my sadness into determination. I believe in myself more than anyone in this world and nothing or nobody will ever change that,” a defiant Radomska told Irish-boxing.com before pointing out that the eight-round reverse has been resigned to the past.

“There’s no emotions when I think about the last fight and results anymore. It’s not what happened to you but how you react to it. I don’t cry for too long over anything but I always make sure I learn my lesson and won’t repeat it again.”

Radomska, who has added Jimmy Payne to a coaching setup that already includes Will Jones, doesn’t want to dwell on her last fight but was open and honest when asked about it.

The Robbie Flynn managed battler points out she was somewhat distracted during the fight and believes choosing to box over battle may have proved costly.

“I lost my focus and I had to pay the biggest price – my winning record. Fighting on the back foot will never happen again that’s for sure,” she adds before continuing the honest team and taking responsibility for the reverse.

“I was extremely disappointed with myself. When I came back to the changing room the only question I had in my mind was ‘ did I really lose this fight ‘. I definitely had to fight with my own thoughts. I’m not someone who’ll look for excuses and blame everyone around. It was me in the ring and I f*cked this up.”

It’s a f*ck up Radomska would like the chance to amend but for now she is just content to be heading ‘home’ and back into fight action.

“Home is where the heart is ‘ and mine is in the ring. I’m excited to be back home and ready to perform not only for myself but especially for everyone who I disappointed July 1st.”

What about a rematch?

“I’d love to have a rematch and make my wrongs right, but for now I focus on the 5th November and my fight on Neilson Boxing Show in York Hall. It’s the venue I really wanted to box on so I’m very excited and I can’t wait.”