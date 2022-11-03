Kerry vs Limerick at Croke Park – Cronin wants War of the Buttons clash with Morrissey

Kevin Cronin [5(2)-0] wants to give the people of Kerry a Croke Park title win the likes of which they’ve never experienced.

The Kingdom faithful know all too well what it’s like to celebrate success at GAA HQ considering they have won a record number of All-Ireland Football Championships.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ hopes to afford them that winning feeling next year but in a different sport, he plans to make it 38 All Ireland Championships and one Irish boxing title won on hallowed turf for the Munster county.

The Jonathan Lewins trained fighter wants to trade leather with Jamie Morrissey [4(1)-0] for the Irish title at the historic ground.

Cronin believes a fight between himself and the Limerick native would be perfect for the proposed Katie Taylor homecoming card – and suggests it could be made for the Irish title at super middleweight by the time the bill comes around.

“Personally I don’t think there is any other Irish fights out there that have been mentioned as much as me versus Morrissey. Anytime there’s an interview done with either of us the other ones’ name is brought up,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“We are both always relevant and both always trying to get fights, while a lot of others don’t make the same effort and just hope for big slots. It’s one that would fit for Croke Park.”

Kingdom Warrior Kevin Cronin

It is a fight that has been mentioned more than most and a bout continuously speculated on. It’s a potential pairing fans already hold interest in and a fight Cronin believes would be more entertaining if it was to play out on what would prove a historic night for Irish sport.

“We both have a lot of respect for each other but if we got the chance to put it all on the line on such a big card it would be the last man standing type of fight,” promises an excited Cronin.

“I’m here to give the people of the Kingdom the fights they’ve never had. The opportunity to have someone from here involved on that card is huge and I’m confident that the green and gold flag would be flying high on the big stage. It’s a real-life War of the Buttons fight.”

Its understood Cronin and Burke have plans to fight regardless of venue next year. If Cronin can get a super middleweight win in it will be for the Irish 168lbs title, if not they will fight for the BUI Celtic light heavyweight strap, with talk of them topping a show somewhere in Munster.

The Kerry prospect is sure he can do 168 and will get a win in before it’s time to fight the Treaty county favourite.

“Everyone knows my next fight, be it before Christmas or be at the start of 2023, will be at super middleweight and will be an 8-rounder. That would set a fight with me and Jamie up nicely for the main title.”

If it is made Cronin is confident it will be his hand that is raised, suggesting his amateur background will play a part in him outboxing the Muay Thai convert.

“I personally believe I would be the better boxer in there and I only get stronger as the rounds go on. I know Jamie has that Thai background and he has also transitioned from fighter to boxer, but if it’s a boxing match I believe I will be too much for him. If it comes down to us both going on the front foot, meeting in the centre of the ring, and banging it out, I’ll bring back the old Kev and show that and can outfight these guys in a scrap too.

“Either way I think I will come out on top but stylistically it’s a very interesting fight,” he adds before throwing an eye back on Croke Park and giving Hearn the sales pitch.

“On top of all that me and Jamie are both well supported, we both bring big support, plus it’s a historic fight. It would be the first Thai transitioned boxer to win a title or the first ever Kerry fighter to win the Irish title.”

We LOVE this. One of the things we most love about boxing is the lack of barriers between top and bottom. This clip exemplifies that. Pro Jamie Morrissey gets pads off young aspiring amateur Thomas Curran mid-training for his big BUI Celtic title fight in Scotland this weekend. pic.twitter.com/0pe8jjKR2u — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) September 27, 2022

Morrissey is a huge for the weight fighter, who shook things up somewhat registering an all-Irish win and a Celtic title victory in as little as four fights.

Cronin suggests the Limerick fighter’s early success has been aided by this big frame but warns he too is a big man with presence.

“Jamie is unusually big for the weight and has that caused people a lot of trouble but with me coming down [to super middle] I will be big at that weight too. There’s isn’t a huge size difference between us. I have that amateur background. I’ve fought a lot of top amateurs around the heavyweight division and more than often they were 6ft 3 , 6’4, and 6’5. I have experience being in there with the bigger guy and to be honest, I always preferred it that way.”