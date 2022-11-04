McDonagh Mark II – Seamus McDonagh’s nephew joins pro ranks

New York has a new McDonagh to get behind.

John McDonagh, a nephew of the last McDonagh to capture the attention stateside Seamus McDonagh makes his pro debut in America tonight [Friday].

The well-supported super middleweight prospect punches for pay for the first time on the Brick City Fight Night Round 3 in Newark.

A fighter of skill and plenty of heart, McDonagh faces Elijah Hasman [0-1] on a Mikey Perez topped Rising Star Promotions bill.

McDonagh, who fought out of the Woodside BA gym as an amateur, won the Ring Masters Championships, formerly known as the New York Golden Gloves, back in 2018 and is said to be a talented well-supported prospect.

The Queens, NY fighter comes from good stock. His uncle Seamus McDonagh was a Golden Gloves winner as an amateur and was world-ranked at both heavyweight and cruiserweight as a pro.

The actor, dancer and English literature major is most famed for replacing Mike Tyson, who’d just been shocked by Buster Douglas, as challenger to Evander Holyfield and his WBC heavyweight world title in June of 1990.

Seamus McDonagh’s father, and thus John McDonagh’s grandfather, ‘Big Jim’ was also a respected coach and trained several Golden Glove champions plus worked pro corners.