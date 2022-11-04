‘King’ Callum Walsh delivers on KO promise

Callum Walsh got the kind of win he likes, a stoppage one, as he registered another mini statement in American in the early hours of Friday morning [Irish time].

The Freddie Roach trained light middleweight bemoaned being taken the distance in August and spent fight week telling anyone that would listen he was coming to stop step up foe Delen Parsley.

He delivered on his promise, taking out the American with a solid amateur background in the fourth round of a UFC Fight Pass broadcast fight.

The 360 Promotions fighter had the New York native on the canvas in rounds 1,2 and 3 before flooring him heavy in the fourth and securing a fourth career stoppage win.

The 21-year-old had too much by way of speed and movement for the much taller Parsley and was in control from the off. His hand speed, combination punching, and of course his power was impressive and caused problems. He secured a knockdown in every stanza with the fourth round one proving final in terms of the fight.

“I want to give people a knockout,” said Walsh who has a big fan in UFC head honcho Dana White. “I’m 21 years old and I’m hungry. I’m ready for anything.”

"Ask anybody in the crowd they say the kid don't play!"



(@KINGCALLUMWALSH)#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/GPeWCo3fBr — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 4, 2022

The result sees Walsh improve to 5-0 with four knockouts while Parsley is now a 13-2 fighter.