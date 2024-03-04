‘What the f**k are you doing mentioning my name?” – Lee Reeves claims Senan Kelly has made a grave error

Lee Reeves says Senan Kelly has made a huge mistake mentioning his name, as a potential Irish title fight moves a step closer.

The Limerick southpaw ended over a year out of the ring by winning his Irish debut at the Warehouse in the Red Cow last Friday night.

Promoter Jay Byrne told Irish-boxing.com he hopes the victory over Edgar Kemskey, a former Kelly foe, will set up a May Irish light welterweight title fight with the BUI Celtic champion.

‘El Champo’ certainly hopes so and seems to have found extra motivation from the fact the Pete Taylor trained fighter mentioned his name on social media.

“Jay said it makes sense and I said 100 percent it makes sense because Senan was on his stories saying whoever’s next it can be ‘Lee Reeves or Dave Ryan’… What the f*ck are you doing mentioning my name?” he told Boxing Bants on Friday night.

In fairness to Kelly, he revealed he was open to all comers post his BUI Celtic title win and has never looked to go the call-out route. And in Reeves case he may be warning his potential future rival he made an error rather than taking massive offense.

“I’d beat you so you shouldn’t mention my name, he did, so Irish title!”

Any Irish title fight is subject to Boxing Union of Ireland approval but was made possible by Kelly’s BUI Celtic title win. Reeves was an interested spectator when the Leixlip native defeated Jake Tinklin to become only the fourth holder of the light welterweight version of the strap – Kevin O’Hara, Tyrone McKenna and Victor Rabei the ones that went before.

Many argued the win and the manner it was achieved was one of the more impressive Irish versus British wins at the level, although Reeves, 29 wasn’t one of those impressed.

“I thought it was mediocre,”added the fighter who called out Kelly, who was comentating on the fight, in the ring afterwards added.

“It wasn’t too sharp It wasn’t too explosive. It was what I know of Senan, square enough, comes forward, busy, fit, and not much more than that.”