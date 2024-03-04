Three Irish boxers in Olympic Qualifier action today
Team Ireland will be hoping for a hat trick of wins as three Irish fighters climb through the ropes in Italy today.
Jennifer Lehane, Jude Gallagher and Kelyn Cassidy all compete on day two of the Olympic Qualifiers at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio.
First out on Monday 54kg fighter Lehane, the DCU fighter takes on Romane Moulai of France in her last 64 contest.
Cassidy is also in action in the first session. The fighter who came agonisingly close to qualification via the European Games in June takes on Greek Michail Tsamalidis in the light heavyweight division.
Gallagher is through the ropes in the evening session. The Two Castles featherweight competes against Algerian Hichem Maouche for a place in the last 32.
Martin McDonagh and Daina Moorehouse secured massive wins on day one of the tournament.
Round of 64
54kg: J Lehane v R Moulai (France) – morning session
80kg: K Cassidy v M Tsamalidis (Greece) – morning session
57kg: J Gallagher v H Maouche (Algeria) – evening session
1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:
50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone
71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin