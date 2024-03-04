Three Irish boxers in Olympic Qualifier action today

Team Ireland will be hoping for a hat trick of wins as three Irish fighters climb through the ropes in Italy today.

Jennifer Lehane, Jude Gallagher and Kelyn Cassidy all compete on day two of the Olympic Qualifiers at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio.

First out on Monday 54kg fighter Lehane, the DCU fighter takes on Romane Moulai of France in her last 64 contest.

Cassidy is also in action in the first session. The fighter who came agonisingly close to qualification via the European Games in June takes on Greek Michail Tsamalidis in the light heavyweight division.

Gallagher is through the ropes in the evening session. The Two Castles featherweight competes against Algerian Hichem Maouche for a place in the last 32.

Martin McDonagh and Daina Moorehouse secured massive wins on day one of the tournament.

Round of 64

54kg: J Lehane v R Moulai (France) – morning session

80kg: K Cassidy v M Tsamalidis (Greece) – morning session

57kg: J Gallagher v H Maouche (Algeria) – evening session

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin