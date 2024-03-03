‘Big things are coming’- Kieran Molloy re-assures fans after Conlan Boxing split

Kieran Molloy assures ‘big things’ are in the pipeline despite the fact he has left Conlan Boxing.

Rumours the Galway favourite had parted company with the growing promotional outfit had been doing the rounds since the turn of the year – and the former amateur standout confirmed them to be true over the weekend.

The 25-year-old says he elected to part ways with former World title challengers Jamie and Michael Conlan, a team that have developed a strong Matchroom connection and are running shows regularly in Belfast.

However, he assures it’s a positive step and promises he remains firmly on the title trail.

Speaking on social media he said: “I have made the decision to part ways with my management team, Conlan Boxing.

“I am grateful for the opportunities they have provided me since joining the professional ranks, however, I believe this is the right choice for my career.

“I am excited and motivated for the fight year ahead.

“Big things are coming, and more news will be coming soon.

“This year we chase belts!”

Since turning over with Conlan Boxing in early 2020, Molloy has had seven wins and fought on some big cards. He also brought boxing back to Galway when he topped a Salthill bill last summer.

There has been no suggestion as to what his next move may be. However, considering he is trained by Angel Fernadez and has worked with closely with, David McGinley, there are suggesting a switch to the Anthony Joshua fronted 258 Management may be on the cards.

258 have already signed Eoghan Lavin and will co manage the Mayo man alongside McGinley. Such is the Galway fighter’s talent and standing that a number of management and promotional outfits are likely to show an interest.