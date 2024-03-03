Conor Quinn thanks Carl Frampton after signing with Big British Promoter

Conor Quinn has thanked Carl Frampton for helping him take a huge step along the road to world titles.

‘The Magnificent’ became Irish boxing’s latest Queensberry fighter having penned a deal with the Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren over the weekend.

Quinn believes the move will help make big moves in 2024 – and when confirming the news the Mark Dunlop managed fighter took time to thank former two-weight world champion Frampton for his help in getting the deal over the line.

Speaking online he said: Delighted to announce that I have signed a long term deal with hall of fame promoter Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

“TNT Sports is one of the biggest platforms in the world and having all my future fights live on there is an opportunity I will grab with both hands.

“Thank you to MHD Promotions for continuing to deliver on everything you have promised and The Frampton for your role in getting this over the line.

“The road to world titles and massive Belfast fight nights starts now.”

‘The Jackal’ is TNT Sports chief pundit and finished his career under the Warren banner, so has links to the promoter and the tv station he is aligned with.

The Irish great obviously used his contacts and sway to help in making a deal.

Quinn has been earmarked as a fighter with potential to do well since returning from Australia with a record of 2-0. He has grown under Mark Dunlop and won the BBBofC Celtic and Commonwealth Silver titles in a mini breakout 2023.

He opened his 2024 account with a win over Jemsi Kibazange and there has been talk of a potential ‘big promoter’ link-up since.

It appears Warren has won the race for the Dee Walsh trained Belfast fighter’s signature and he joins Anthony Cacace, Pierce O’Leary, Kristina O’Hara McCafferty, Willo Hayden and Eoghan Lavin on Queensberry’s books.