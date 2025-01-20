Big Brother – Jason Whelan Delighted to Emulate his Heros Success

Jason Whelan was delighted to follow in his boxing hero’s footsteps by winning an Irish Youth title at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Dublin Dockland’s 75kg claimed an Irish Youth title at ‘the younger year’ and the first time of asking.

It’s something his brother James, a nine-time Irish champion and Irish International, achieved, so something the younger of boxing Dubs wanted to add to his fight resume.

Now having made an impact at youth level the prospect has set his sights on becoming an International.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding.

WATCH BELOW: