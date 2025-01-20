‘I’ve Won Nothing Yet’ – World Champion John Donoghue Staying Hungry and Humble

Not quite in the style of Brian Clough when he went to Leeds but the equally intriguing coach John Joe Joyce isn’t far off telling his underage stars to throw their medals in the bin!

After winning his eighth Irish title at the National Stadium on Saturday John Donoghue revealed his trainer has a unique way of keeping him humble and thus motivated.

Beijing Olympian tells the World and European underage gold medal winner that ‘he’s won nothing yet’ and his accolades will only count when he secures Elite success.

It’s not that Joyce isn’t proud of what his numerous starlets have achieved, it’s just way of making sure they don’t fall away from the sport.

It’s also an approach that works for 2028 Olympic hopeful Donoghue, who continues to impress with his performances and how he carries himself outside of the ring.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH BELOW: