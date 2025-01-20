G-eight – Grace Conway Bounces From ‘Rough Year’ With Eight Irish Title Win

Grace Conway is using her World Championship disappointment to fuel what she plans to be a successful 2025.

The rising star has only known success in her young amateur career, reigning supreme domestically and twice winning silver at the European level.

The 17-year-old, who boxes out of Termonfeckin’s Tredagh Boxing Academy, hit her first pothole and tasted real boxing heartache for the first time last year when a shoulder injury ruled her out of contention for World Championship selection.

The teen talent is using the disappointment of not being able to compete on the world stage to fuel her drive in 2025 – and has set her sights on an International medal this year.

She spoke to Irish-boxing.com after winning her eight Irish title on Saturday.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding