‘Nothing Could Compare’ – Rati Abuladze Delights in Irish Title Win

Rati Abuladze has been so close he could smell it on a number of occasions, so finally tasting the Irish title success at the National Stadium last weekend was huge for him.

The Tougher club man finally got over the line at the home of Irish boxing beating Kane Brannigan to win a competitive 71kg final.

The prospect expressed his extreme delight after, claiming it was a success nothing could compare to. Now having sampled title victory the boxer, who was congratulated by High Performance Coach, Zaur Anita after his win, wants more and has targeted International honours.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

