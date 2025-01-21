‘I Just Had to Go For It’ – Michael Olaloko Goes All In to Claim First Irish Title

Michael Olaloko knew it was an all-or-nothing last round – and he chose the all route to ensure Youth Irish title success.

The Swords boxer brought down the curtain on the first National competition of the year by winning a highly entertaining clash with Owen Piegza.

The super heavyweight decider was a keenly contested high paced battle in which the ascendancy changed throughout.

As a result, ‘Big Mike’ knew he needed a big final round to make sure he secured a first Irish title and he delivered.

Olaloko dug deep and let his hands fly in the final, stanza forcing a standing eight that most likely won him the fight.

He spoke to Irish-boxing.com after the clash watch below:

Photo credit Matthew Spalding