Europe is the ‘Big Goal’ for First Time Irish Champion Caoimhin Connelly

Caoimhin Connelly set his sights on securing selection for the European Youth Championships after winning a first Irish title at the National Stadium last weekend.

It was domestic bliss for the Twin Town’s teen as he defeated Kurt Kinsella of Monkstown in a clash of styles bout at the home of Irish boxing.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after taking time to compose himself and celebrate with his delighted family the all-action 48kg battler declared his European Youth intentions.

Connelly also revealed he put in extra work in a bid to finally get over the National line.

Photo credit Matthew Spalding

Watch full interview below:

