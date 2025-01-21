Kayleigh Byrne welcomes the pressure that comes with becoming an International medal winner.

The entertaining no-nonsense 52kg boxer admits she felt a little bit of pressure going into domestic competition since she won European Junior bronze in impressive fashion last Summer.

However, the Gorey boxer, who added to her collection by winning 52kg honours at the National Youth competition last weekend, doesn’t believe it’s a negative. In fact, quite the opposite and she plans to use any added pressure to make gold rather than diamonds. Byrne is targeting a spot on the top of the European Youth podium later this year.

Photo credit Matthew Spalding

