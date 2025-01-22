‘I’m Buzzing’ – Alekesesj Lazic delights in third Irish title win

The fact he had to beat a talented opponent and come through a tough final made Irish title success all the better for Alekesesj Lazic.

The St Nicholas boxer defeated Robert Quinn of St Pauls via unanimous decision in the 46kg National Youth Competition decider on Saturday last – but was made to earn his success at the National Stadium.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after he had his hand raised, the stylist with brawl capabilities said he was happy to have earned the win and the title.

