‘Words Can’t Express What it Means’ – WATCH Katie Taylor Trains With Dad Pete Taylor Again

Katie Taylor was back in a boxing ring with her dad for the first time in nearly a decade.

The two weight undisputed champion was put through her paces by her father, respected coach Pete Taylor this week.

The trainer posted a video of parts of the session online line, expressing his delight at the ring reunion.

“Absolutely brilliant to be back training with my daughter this week.Words can’t express what it means to me,” Taylor said.

As coach and boxer, the Taylors changed the face of amateur boxing. Under her dad’s guidance and coaching the trailblazer won Olympic gold and finished top of the podium in five World Championships, six European Championships, 5 EU’s and at a European Games. Indeed, her success and ability was the reason Female Boxing was welcomed into the Olympics.

They split in 2016 and the Irish sporting Icon’s sensationaly groundbreaking pro success has been under the tutelage of Ross Enamait.

It’s understood Taylor will continue to work from her Stateside base and with the American she has enjoyed so much success with moving forward.

The sessions with her Dad have come out of camp and while the boxing great, who won’t fight again until the summer, has some downtime.