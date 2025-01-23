‘I’l Get Him Again’ – Six Time Irish Champ Michael Reilly Targets European Revenge

A statement semi-final win helped Michael Reilly get over the disappointment of not getting a fight on National Youth Competition finals day.

The St Pauls boxer picked up his sixth Irish title at the National Stadium on Saturday last but did so without having to step through the ropes.

However, the fact he won a battle of decorated underage operators in the semi-final meant he felt very little frustration at being given a walkover.

The assured teen beat Irish International Aaron Keogh of Driminagh in the final four and was happy to have one win of real note coming out of the contest.

Reilly now hopes to retain his title later in the year, go the Europeans for a second time and avenge his quarter-final defeat.

Photo credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH BELOW: