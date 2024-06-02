OLYMPIAN ALERT – Gráinne Walsh qualifies for Paris Olympic

Gráinne Walsh has completed the Path to Paris and became an Olympian this morning.

The St Mary’s BC fighter has suffered more setbacks and heartache than most trying to qualify for the Games but shed tears of joy rather than pain or frustration as she had her hand raised in Bangkok on Sunday.

The Offally native defeated Armenia’s Ani Hovesepayan, a decorated fighter in her own right, via unanimous decision to stamp her ticket to Paris and will now represent Ireland at 66kgs in the 2024 Games.

It’s a particularly poignant moment for the 28-year-old considering the heartache she suffered at the last qualifier, falling at the final hurdle because of a bizarre scoring anomaly. She has also had an abundance of injuries to deal with over the years and numerous setbacks.

Now she gets to look forward with real excitement as she becomes Ireland’s latest Olympian.

Walsh was the second boxer to qualify for Ireland in the morning session in Thailand.

She follows Jennifer Lehane onto the plane and pushes Ireland’s total to 8 when it comes to the number of boxers qualified for Paris – a win this afternoon would bring the team to record territory.

Three more Irish fighters will vie for Olympic slots today Daine Moorehouse, Aidan Walsh and Martin McDonagh.

50kg Daina Moorehouse V Bulgaria: Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 2 – 12:45pm, Irish time

71kg Aidan Walsh V Puerto Rico: Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 6 – 1.45pm, Irish time.

92+kg Martin McDonagh V Armenia, Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 8 – 2.15pm, Irish time.