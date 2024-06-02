OLYMPIAN ALERT – Jennifer Lehane is going to Paris

Jennifer Lehane is going to Paris this summer and not to take in the sights.

Lehane has qualified for the Olympics and will represent Ireland at the 2024 Games next month.

The 25-year-old put in an assured and confident display against Hungary’s Hannah Lakotar.

The DCU boxer claimed her third win and a ticket to Paris courtesy of a 5-0 victory in Bangkok.

It’s a massive achievement for the school teacher, who temporarily gave up teaching to pursue the Olympic dream. Now after a big battle to secure Ireland’s with Niamh Fay to become Ireland’s number 1, she has navigated the qualification field and is off to the Olympics.

She's done it!



54kg Jennifer Lehane has qualified for #Paris2024 following a 5-0 victory over Hungary's Hannah Lakotar. pic.twitter.com/WGZgz6Gnif — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 2, 2024

The win brings the number of Irish boxing Olympians qualified for Paris to seven with four more in qualification action today.

66kg Grainne Walsh V Armenia: Ring B, Afternoon Session, Bout 4 – 7.45am, Irish time.

50kg Daina Moorehouse V Bulgaria: Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 2 – 12:45pm, Irish time

71kg Aidan Walsh V Puerto Rico: Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 6 – 1.45pm, Irish time.

92+kg Martin McDonagh V Armenia, Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 8 – 2.15pm, Irish time.

Photo Tara Robins