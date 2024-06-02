Five Fighters Vie for Olympic Qualification on Sunday

Ireland could boast a record haul of boxing Olympians if things go well in Thailand on Sunday.

Five Irish boxers will look to stamp their ticket to Paris with victory in Olympic qualification bouts in Bangkok.

Ireland already has six fighters qualified for the 2024 Games and a clean sweep across a potentially historic day would mean 11 Irish fighters would compete at this summer’s Olympics.

The most Ireland ever qualified for a Games was eight boxers, the Rio 2016 Olympiad, a record two wins would equal and five would smash.

The five looking to make their Olympic dream come true are Daina Moorehouse, Jennifer Lehane, Grainne Walsh, Aidan Walsh and Martin McDonagh.

All five boxers will contest their finals bouts of this tournament in the hope of booking their tickets to Paris on Sunday:

54kg Jennifer Lehane V Hungary: Ring B, Afternoon Session, Bout 2 – 7.15am, Irish time.

66kg Grainne Walsh V Armenia: Ring B, Afternoon Session, Bout 4 – 7.45am, Irish time.

50kg Daina Moorehouse V Bulgaria: Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 2 – 12:45pm, Irish time

71kg Aidan Walsh V Puerto Rico: Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 6 – 1.45pm, Irish time.

92+kg Martin McDonagh V Armenia, Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 8 – 2.15pm, Irish time.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.