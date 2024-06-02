OLYMPIAN ALERT – Ireland make history as Daina Moorehouse qualifies for Paris

Daina Moorehouse produced another boxing masterclass in Bangkok to strut confidently onto the plane to Paris – and made Irish boxing history in the process.

The Enniskerry boxer defeated a talented and game Zlatislava Genadieva Chukanova of Bulgaria to become an Olympian.

Indeed so good was Moorehouse that a point deduction in the second round never looked like derailing her.

The Wicklow wonder had to deal with moments of pressure but was too good for her opponent and secured her ticket to Paris via a 4-1 win in the final qualifier.

The victory maintains Ireland’s 100 percent start to a huge Sunday after Jennifer Lehane and Grainne Walsh earned passage to the 2024 Games earlier in the day.

The win also ensures Irish boxing history was made, as it increased the number of qualified Irish boxers to more, beating the eight that reached the Rio Games in 2016, not to mention it’s the first time Ireland filled the full quota of female fighters.

Nine could become 11 later today as Aidan Walsh and Martin McDonagh both hope to punch their tickets to Paris 2024 later in the day.

71kg Aidan Walsh V Puerto Rico: Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 6 – 1.45pm, Irish time.

92+kg Martin McDonagh V Armenia, Ring A, Evening Session, Bout 8 – 2.15pm, Irish time.