OLYMPIAN ALERT – Aidan Walsh becomes TENTH Irish boxer qualified for Paris

A sensational Sunday for Irish boxing continues as Aidan Walsh qualified for the Olympic Games.

The Belfast fighter followed the Path to Paris following the signposts left out by Jennifer Lehane, Grainne Walsh and Daina Moorehouse earlier in the day.

The Matador claimed a unanimous points win over Angel Gabriel Llanos Perez in the back door box off final to become a two-time Olympian.

The Holy Family man will now set his sights on becoming a two-time Olympic medal winner.

The fleet-footed light middleweight flirted with a point deduction in the final round but unlike his last two attempts to make it over the Olympic qualification line was able to skate his way over thin ice and thus took a deserved win.

The victory moves Ireland into double figures of boxers qualified for Paris and maintains the 100 percent success rate of qualification on Sunday.

One more Irish fighter will look to reach Paris Games later today, as Martin McDonagh fights for a super heavyweight bert this afternoon.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.