Dublin on the Double Back to Back 3Arena Bills

Just like Dublin buses, Dublin boxing shows look set to go from ghost cards to two bills coming at once.

According to the boxing rumour mill, the capital is set for two shows seven days apart in the first week of August.

The first fight night has already be confirmed with Queensberry rolling into town along with the DAZN cameras on August 1.

The second? A Zuffa Boxing card. It’s been suggested that Dana White and the Sky Sports cameras will be present at the Docklands venue on August 8.

There has yet to be official confirmation, but people within boxing are confident Zuffa will come to Ireland and Dublin in August.

If the show is announced next week, there is no doubt Callum Walsh will be confirmed as the headliner.

Feargal McCrory is also Zuffa aligned and has been hinting about a ‘homecoming’ clash, while Joe Ward has been mentioned as a possible participant.

Stevie McKenna is also on Zuffa’s books, but he has a late June date lined up, so August 8 may be too soon for him.

Interestingly, his younger brother Aaron McKenna, is being linked to the card and may have his mandated IBF middleweight world title fight with Oliha Etinosa at the venue formerly known as The Point.

While the Zuffa card is a thing of rumour and speculation, the Queensberry card has been confirmed for some time. It will be topped by Pierce O’Leary against Mark Chamberlain and could host a clash for Tyson Fury.

Gary Cully also appears and expect Bobbi Flood, Adam Olaniyan and Eoghan Lavin all to be confirmed.

Steven Cairns will also trade leather in Dublin with Frank Warren looking for a breakout fight for the Cork man, while Jono Carroll should find himself in against a Queensberry boxer.