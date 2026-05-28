Experience Banked, Lessons Learned – Kuba Pielesz Ready to Shine

The real Kuba Pielesz is going to stand up in Leopardstown this weekend.

The Cork fighter trades leather for a second time as a pro, and the second time on a JB Promotions bill in Dublin on Saturday night.

The young prospect took a lot from his debut but wasn’t overly happy with what he gave to the fans, and as a result, is planning a big performance against Stefan Nicolae.

“I think I was only 60% myself on the night,” he tells Irish-boxing.com, reflecting on his debut.

“I think the occasion got to me a bit.I didn’t get to showcase my skills to the max. But it’s experience gained, I got through a tough four hard rounds against an experienced guy and got the W.

“This time around I want to show everyone in Dublin what Kuba Pielesz is about in the pro ranks, keep climbing the ladder step by step and enjoying every moment. This time you will see my boxing.”

While there are elements of the debut performance the Munster man didn’t like, he is delighted with the learnings he took from the four rounds.

Pielesz is aware there is an experience banking process and he is happy he lodged a lot after starting against the well-traveled and battle-hardened Jakub Laskowski.

“I’m really happy with the experience gained. I know that will stand to me when I start competing in the 50/50 bouts.. I fought Jakub Laskowski. He’s been around the block with top prospects and was only ever stopped three times. He always comes to win and was a bit bigger than me as well. Not a lot would take such a hard fight on their debut. I did, and I gained experience. In my opinion, I won’t get a harder journey man than him. I learnt a lot and got the kind of experience it takes most prospects four or five fights to get.”

This weekend’s opponent isn’t quite as durable as Laskowski, but he knows his way around the ring, and only prospects of note manage to stop him.

“I expect another tough, durable opponent,” says the 22-year-old. “He has 70 fights on his record and has been around the block with world title contenders. He knows what he’s doing; he is no taxi driver. But I think my sharpness and boxing ability will be too much this time around. If I get another four rounds under my belt and showcase my boxing ability il be happy, but I see it being over in round 3 or the start of round 4.”