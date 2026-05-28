“Whenever They Hear the Song, They Think of Me” – Sheridan Keeping Fan Favourite Walk

Karl Sheridan will be back doing his best Terry Crews impression as he looks to cruise to victory this weekend.

Sheridan’s ring walk caught the eye when he debuted earlier this year and made such an impression that he has elected to keep it going into this Saturday’s JB Promotion bill in Leopardstown.

Indeed, the Dubliner says White Chicks ‘classic’ is here to stay.

“I’ll have the same ring walk as last time,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m hoping to make it stick, so whenever anyone hears the song, they think of me,” he adds.

‘Shero’ didn’t just entertain come ring walk time, his debut fight was an extremely had the crowd on their feet.

The fighter himself really enjoyed the whole experience, although he wouldn’t mind a more boring four rounds this time around.

The 23-year-old plans to avoid being drawn into a wrestling match or a dust up with Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza on the JB Promotions bill. He plans to make it more one sides and more boxing lesson than brawl.

“I’m expecting another tough journeyman,” he adds.

“I’m not gonna be as in close with him as I was with the last opponent. I expect him to hold and spoil the fight if I let him. He’s never been stopped before so I know he’s durable. I’ll just pick my shots nicely and if the stoppage comes it comes.”

Reflecting on the debut, Sheridan can’t but get excited.

He reveals it was a living the dream moment.

“My pro debut was unbelievable experience , everything about it from the build up to the day of it. The fight day was over in a flash , it was like a pinch me moment after all the years of training and dreaming of it to see it happen in real life,” he says before pointing to the lessons learnt.

“It was a great fight against a tough, awkward journeyman that’s been around years. It was a good first fight to have to welcome me into the pros to show me how it can be dirty and rough. I came out too fast in firstround wanting to please the crowd but I was rushing my shots and getting dragged down to a messy fight. From round two on, I started putting my shots together nicely and controlled the fight clearly to see it out to a 40-36 points win.”

JB Promotions are keeping the prospect busy and he hopes to carry that momentum into the final six months of the year.

“I’m delighted to be back out soon , I want as much activity as I can get. I hope to be at least 4-0 by the time the year ends and then a big year next year.”