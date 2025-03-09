Padraig McCrory Not Making Any ‘Mad Decisions’

Padraig McCrory will go through a period of reflection before deciding on what to do next.

‘The Hammer’ suffered a second career defeat in Belfast on Saturday night, losing on points to Craig Richards on the massive Point of Pride card.

Considering he is 36, was considering retirement previously and has other boxing interests in terms of management and promotion many mused the defeat may inspire him to hang them up.

Belfast, UK: Craig Richards v Padraig McCrory, Light Heavyweight Contest 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Padraig McCrory Ring Walk

The fact that Tommy McCarthy decided to call time on his pro career soon after his loss on the Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan topped Matchroom bill feed that narrative further.

However, speaking in the days after the popular St James native revealed he will take time to decide his next move.

“I obviously jumped into a fight at the weight above, light-heavyweight, against a really seasoned guy and things didn’t go my way,” he said online.

“Obviously, I lived the dream walking out to a sold-out SSE. But also on the same night it was also a bit of a nightmare.

“Things just didn’t go my way. I am not going to make any excuses and we will leave it at that. It’s just the way it is.

“Congratulations to Craig Richards who I thought was a really nice guy. And his team are all good people.

“I need time to reflect on what’s next for me, which I will do. I won’t rush into any mad decisions.

“But, so far in my career I had my first pro fight just before my 29th birthday. I am 36 now and have had a great journey, much better than expected.

“And I am happy to say that I am an over-achiever and I over-achieved. it is what it is.

Belfast, UK: Craig Richards v Padraig McCrory, Light Heavyweight Contest 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Craig Richards wins by 8th Round stoppage

“I am back home safe to my family which is number one. And let’s see what’s next

“Thanks for all the support. I had massive backing as always.

“It is a night that I will remember forever, for some wrong reasons, but mainly for some great reasons.”