Katie Taylor Backs ‘Specail Rivalary’ to ‘Deliver’ Again

It’s as certain as death and taxes, according to Katie Taylor.

The Irish Icon says excitement and entertainment are guaranteed any time she is in a ring with Amanda Serrano.

The pair have twice shared the ring, first in New York in April 2022 and then in Texas late last year.

Both are historic fights in their own right, both edged by Taylor and both have already gone down as classics. Indeed, they are viewed as the greatest female fights of all time.

The Bray native is adamant the third inslament, which was confirmed for July 11, will produce in a similar fashion.

One of boxing’s greatest-ever trailblazers says her rivalry with the Puerto Rican star is ‘special’ and as such the trilogy bout is certain to ‘deliver’.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

“I’m 2 and 0 against Amanda but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy,” said the 38-year-old.

Despite talk of Croke Park the third meeting of the decorated stars plays out in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The Mecca of Boxing hosted their first meeting and drew an atmospheric crowd.

“The atmosphere for the first fight there was amazing, and I’m sure it won’t be any different this time around,” comments the Olympic gold medal winner.

While the MSG bout was the first female bill topper at the famous venue, their second set viewership records live on Netflix.

Taylor hopes the interest is as high for an all-women’s card.

“The numbers that got to see the last fight in November were incredible so hopefully,y those people will all want to tune in for the trilogy fight as well and we can deliver another great fight.”