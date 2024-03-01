March Madness – A look ahead at a manic month for Irish boxing

In comparison to the ones that have gone before February was fabulous. Back-to-back Irish cards and a DAZN headline fight made sure of that.

However, a manic March will put the last 29 days to shame. We move into a month that is always good for Irish boxing and it promises to deliver once again.

Here at Irish-boxing.com we take a look at what lies ahead.

March 1st- JB Promotions ‘Stars of the Future’

JB Promotions run their second show in less than a month with Irish light welterweight Lee Reeves, Cheyanne O’Neill, Glen Byrne, Matthew Tyndall, Oisin Reynolds, Robbie Burke and Richie O’Leary all seeing action at the Warehouse, Red Cow.

March 1st to March 3rd – The National B/G 4 Championships will be contested over three days in Castlebar

March 3 to March 11 – Daina Moorehouse, Jennifer Lehane, Grainne Walsh, Sean Mari, Jude Gallagher, Aidan Walsh, Kelyn Cassidy and Martin McDonagh will attempt to qualify for Paris 2024 at the First Olympic World Qualifer in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

March 7th– BUI Celtic Light heavyweight Champion Emmet Brennan fights Devaun Lee over eight rounds at Sony Hall, New York.

March 15th – Callum Walsh is back in MSG where he fights for the vacant WBC Continental Americas light middleweight strap.

There is also a Garden outing for Fergal McCroy as he fights for the vacant Continental Americas super featherweight title, while Joe Ward fights former world title challenger Derrick Webster over eight on the UFC Fight Pass aired Hollywood Fight Night card.

March 16th – Tommy Hyde and Craig McCarthy contest a BUI Celtic super middleweight title fight in San Francisco. Hyde’s former amateur stablemate Brandon McCarthy makes his pro bow on the same DAZN broadcast bill.

March 16th -‘Big Bang’ Pierce O Leary is out in England defending his WBC International light welterweight strap on Queensberry’s Magnificent Seven card.

March 16th – Kevin Cronin makes his Conlan Boxing and US debut in Boston in the IBEW Hall.

March 16th – McEleny Promotions promote in Galway with Thomas O’Toole headlining in Salt Hill.

Luke Keeler, Kate Radomska, Shauna O Keeffe, Cathal Crowley, Colm Murphy and Rhys Moran also appear by the sea.

March 17th – Ray Moylette is back in Castlebar on top of a ‘Once upon a time in the West card. Spike O’Sullivan ends his sabbatical from the ring on the under card, while Thomas Carty takes a break from the Matchroom spotlight to get rounds in.

Fellow Celtic Warriors Daniel O Sullivan and Craig O’Brien are also slated for action.

March 17th – Conor Wallace defends his IBF Pan Pacific, WBA Oceania and WBC Australasia Light Heavyweight titles in Queensland, Australia

March 30th – Conlan Boxing are back in the Ulster Hall with ‘The Breakout’ Card.

Kurt Walker will headline for the first time since turning professional in an interesting fight with James Beech Jr. Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr will fight, potentially for the BUI Celtic super bantamweight title. Dominic Donegan and Owen O’Neill rematch their Ulster Intermediate final, Steven Ward returns and James Freeman and Glen Byrne will get Ulster Hall and potentially DAZN exposure.