The Eight Irish Fighters Vying for Olympic Qualification

Eight Irish fighters will look to secure Olympic qualification in Busto Arsizio next week.

The first of two Olympic World Qualifiers glove off and Sunday, March 3 in Italy, the tournament concluding on March 11.

Team Ireland travelled on Thursday and are now awaiting Saturday’s draw.

Reigning lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, Tokyo Olympians Aoife O’Rourke and Michaela Walsh, as well as Jack Marley and Dean Clancy are already qualified for Paris 2024 and did so at the 2023 European Games.

Looking to join them this week will be Tokyo bronze medalist at 71kg, Aidan Walsh, European Games athletes Daina Moorehouse (50kg), Jennifer Lehane (54kg), Sean Mari (51kg), Jude Gallagher (57kg) and Kelyn Cassidy (80kg), along with super heavy, Martin McDonagh.

Four quota places are available in each weight the IABA contests – Women’s 50kg, 54kg, and 66kg, and Men’s 51kg, 57kg, 71kg, 80kg and 92+kg – meaning a quarterfinals win and a semi-final berth will ensure a place on the plan to Paris.

A second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier will take place in Thailand’s capital to Bangkok between May 23 and June 3.

A total of 248 boxers will compete in boxing at Paris 2024, with 124 women and 124 men taking part. France, as host nation, have secured six automatic quotas for the Games – three for men and three for women, while there will also be nine Universality Places awarded, with five for women and four for men.

Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin