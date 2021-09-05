Impressive Colm Murphy dedicates debut win to late friend

Colm Murphy dedicated his debut victory to friend Zane Brown who tragically passed away from cancer in January of this year.

The Belfast fighter showed raw emotion minutes after the result of his Bomb Proof Europa Hotel hosted win was read out when he took the mic to pay homage to his late friend.

It was a lovely gesture and in contrast emotionally to his first paid performance.

The University student earned a reputation as a heart on his sleeve, gung ho, all action and aggressive fighter in the amateurs – and as a result, many expected an explosive Bomb Proof debut from him.

However, Murphy was measured, even thoughtful and certainly more refined as he shut out the game Jakub Laskowsk 60-54 in his first-ever paid and six round contest.

There was still a high output – Murphy registered more jabs than a COVID vaccination centre over six – a high pace and an impressive first-time win for the Dee Walsh trained Mark Dunlop managed fighter.

It was measured from the former war-loving amateur in the first round. Murphy found his range early, looked composed – although at times it appeared as if he was fighting a desire to let loose as well as his opponent – showed good variety, and took his first pro round with ease.

Recent Campbell Hatton opponent Laskowsk was more aggressive in the second without troubling the Belfast debutant, in fact the MHD new addition seemed to welcome the excuse to increase his output. He boxed and moved well, showing the influence of coach Dee Walsh, landed some solid right hands to the body and increased his lead as a result.

An entertaining third saw another increase in volume from ‘Posh Boy’, his jab was a constant in what was becoming a fast pace fight. He enjoyed success with combinations midway through the round and seemed to buy into the crowd reaction. The added adventure led to the 22-year-old being chin-checked for the first time in pro his career. The young talent took two textbook right hands as Laskowsk gave him an eight-ounce christening. To his credit, the unique new prospect took them and took the round.

It looked like the popular home fighter was let off the leash somewhat in the fourth. A lot more came behind the jab and he landed a crowd-pleasing right hook and uppercut early in the stanza. Still, Laskowsk was game, still looking to come forward, and was playing his part in setting a pace that would generally ask questions of six-round debutants down the stretch.

Not marathon man Murphy, he looked as lively in the fifth as any of the previous rounds. Again a varied jab was key in him dominating a session in which his opponent continued to come looking for work.

The sixth looked like it would follow suit until the all-action approach that made Murphy an Irish-boxing.com Fight of the Year winner broke out with just over a minute to go.

Murphy let his hands go and forced the blue corner opponent back onto the ropes, putting the cherry on top of what was an already an impressive debut cake.

Picture Credit Boxing Tickets NI