Ruadhan Farrell wants Tyrone McKenna-style WAR with Gerard Hughes

Ruadhan Farrell wants to both fight alongside and just like Tyrone McKenna in the SSE Arena – and thinks he knows the ideal opponent to ensure that happens.

The BUI super bantamweight believes the proposed Conlan Boxing August 3 SSE Arena card would be the ideal bill for him to continue his somewhat surprising push toward stardom. Equally, he suggests a re-run of his Gerard Hughes clash would get him on the card.

The Belfast fighter argues ‘Short Fuse’ would prove the perfect murder on the dance floor dance partner making it appealing to fans, promoters, and broadcasters alike.

Farrell, who won an Irish Fight of the Year contender against Connor Kerr on his DAZN debut earlier this year, is confident the Pete Taylor-trained fighter would help him serve up another domestic war for the streaming platform.

“I want the Gerard Hughes,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“I would love it for the Irish title and I would love it for the SSE card.”

Conlan Boxing are said to be looking to make a number of all-Irish fights for their second fight night with DAZN.

Padraig McCrory, who manages Hughes, versus Luke Keeler is a possibility, while Owen O’Neill, also a Hammer Boxing fighter, has been linked to Waterford’s ‘Real Deal’ Dylan Moran.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Gerard Hughes v Ruadhan Farrell, Super Bantamweight Contest 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing fight declared a draw

‘El Nino’, who Jamie Conlan has a soft spot for, believes a repeat with Hughes, who he drew with on the Conlan – Gill card fits the remit.

“It’s a great all-Irish fight for a card with an all-Irish boxing feel. It’s worthy of the SSE and it would be a great fight for DAZN.”

A rematch between Tyrone McKenna and Mohamed Mimoune may also be on the cards, which excites the IGB boxer.

“Me and my big mate Tyrone love a war and we both can bring one on August 3,” he adds.

As well as a Hughes rematch, Farrell has a Kerr do over in his back pocket. However, he doesn’t believe the Fight of the Year contender is one he should look to do this summer, claiming the resisting Hughes is bigger.

“The Kerr rematch will happen and I want that too but the Gerard Hughes fight is bigger. There is more excitement around it and there’s unfinished business between us.”

Before either rematch, Farrell has an exciting WBC Youth International title fight with Marcus Sutherland in Scotland in June.

‘I look forward to winning that belt as well,” he comments.