‘It’s Amazing’ – James McCann Nearly Man No More

James McCann went from knocking on the door to kicking it down in the National Stadium.

The St Mocnicas man was the nearly man so often throughout his young amateur career but finally got over the line last Saturday.

McCann defeated Matthew McDonagh of Dukes in one of many brilliant finals to become 54kg youth champ.

The fact he had fallen at the final hurdle on several occasions made the success all the sweeter.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after he couldn’t hide his delight.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH BELOW: