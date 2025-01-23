‘Guys Come After You. I have to be Ready’ – Sean McCusker ready for Summer Tests

Sean McCusker is under no illusions staying top of the featherweight pile won’t be easy.

As a result, he won’t celebrate his latest Irish title for too long or become complacent.

The Dealgan boxer was back in the winner’s circle last Saturday as he defeated Lochlainn Beagan of Sean Dorans to claim another Irish title.

The teen prospect admits having to win four fights to win the title made it tougher this time around and he expects it to get harder again. Indeed, McCusker claims the leaving cert won’t be his only test this Summer.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

Watch Below: