‘It’s a Great Rivalry’ – Louis Griffin Levels the Score to Win Irish Youth Title

Louis Griffin thanked everyone.

His coaches, his parents, and even his final opponent Patrick Kelly.

Last weekend’s 63.5kg Irish Youth Competition winner has massive respect for the St Abbans – Kilmyshall boxer and let it be known post his win.

Indeed, the Portlaoise BC prospect feels the pair are forging a great underage rivalry, one that should extend to the next national youth championships which will be used as a European selection barometer.

The articulate teen also discussed the mental challenges involved with tournament boxing and how he had to navigate that to win four fights and step onto the domestic podium.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH BELOW:

