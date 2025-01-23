‘Get Your S**t Together’ – Last Round Talking To Helped Nessa Tabachuk Secure Irish Title

It was an afternoon of amazing firsts for Nessa Tabachuk.

The Celtic Eagles boxer contested her first-ever bout at the home of Irish boxing, the National Stadium and won her first Irish title over the same nine-minute spell.



She remained in a state of excited shock after the result, Tabachuk, who has only been boxing two years, got the nod against Alexandra Whittaker of Underdog in a back-and-forth entertaining 75kg fight.



Speaking after she revealed the occasion got to her and threatened her chances of success. However, a stern talking to from her coach helped her finish strong and get over the line.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW: