Young Dublin prospect joins the pro ranks

By | on February 28, 2020 |
Headline News
Christian Preston is the latest pro name Irish fight fans have to look out for.

News broke today that the young Dubliner has ditched the vest and joined the pro ranks.

Preston impressed as an underage amateur fighting out of the Docklands club.

He wore the green vest in youth International tournaments, was an under-18 National Championships finalist as recent as 2018 and entered last years National Elite Championships.

Preston exited the tournament at the gloves of Dungloe boxer Matthew McCole in November and the pro process began from there.

The light middleweight has teamed up the Steven O’Rourke in a move that seems to be Network TV International related.

The young prospect will train under the Inchicore based Manchester born coach and becomes a St Michael’s Inchicore stable mate of the likes of BUI Celtic champion Victor Rabei, amateur name Tony Browne, soon to be Irish title challenger Craig McCarthy, heavyweight Paddy Nevin and new pro Ryan O’Rourke.

The Inner City Dub also becomes the eight new pro to join the circuit since the turn of the year.

Preston joins Fearghus Quinn, Paul McCullagh, stablemate Ryan O’Rourke, Alan O’Connor, Jason Harty, Alan O’Reilly and James McGivern as new to the paid ranks fighters.

Irish-boxing.com understands two fighters of note are on the verge of confirming a move to the pros via St Michaels.

