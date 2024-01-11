Michael Conlan has yet to make definitive retirement decisions

The gloves remain off the hook, Michael Conlan hasn’t retired yet.

Calling it a day appeared to become a distinct possibility after the Irish Boxing great suffered a surprise defeat to Jordan Gill in Belfast on December 2.

The reverse, a third knockout defeat, some suggested was too much to come back from. The fact Conlan had admitted he had to wrestle free from the clutches of retirement after his world title loss to Luis Alberto Lopez last summer also played into the exit stage left narrative, as did the news he will manage Kevin Cronin’s career moving forward.

However, an official announcement about the Olympic medal winner’s fighting future has yet to come. Ireland’s only male World Championships gold medal winner has yet to give an indication either way and his brother Jamie Conlan told the Irish News a decision has yet to be made.

Speaking within hours of the December defeat Conlan said: “Congratulations to Jordan Gill who was victorious tonight. Belfast, as always thank you from the bottom of my heart for turning out in your numbers again.”

Speaking at the time Eddie Hearn said: “It’s a fighter’s decision but it’s very difficult to come back from that because this is a guy that wants to challenge for world titles.

“He’s lost for world titles, which is always fair enough but now to get beaten again it will be very difficult to come back.”