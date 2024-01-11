IABA Name Paris 2024 Olympic Training Squad

The IABA have officially confirmed a Paris 2024 Olympic Training Squad.

The squad includes the five fighters already qualified for Paris and those hoping to contest the upcoming qualifiers, first in Italy and then Thailand.

Rumour doing the rounds suggested the team for the first qualification tournament was picked this week, but the fact there are a number of boxers in a number of weights suggest a final decision has yet to be made. The most notable absentee is European gold medal winner Gabriel Dossen suggesting Kelyn Cassidy will compete in the qualifiers at 80kgs.

AN IABA Press Release shared today reads:

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association is pleased to formally name the 22 strong Paris 2024 Olympic Training Squad.

This High Performance squad includes 5 Paris qualified athletes – reigning lightweight champion, Kellie Harrington, now double Olympians, Aoife O’Rourke and Michaela Walsh, Jack Marley and Dean Clancy. Also in the squad are World, European and Commonwealth champions and medalists.

High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This is an incredibly talented squad, and it’s an achievement to be named within it – boxers, their club coaches and families can rightfully be proud.”

IABA is preparing to vie for the qualification in the remaining 8 available Olympic weights at Olympic World Qualifiers in Busto Arsizio, Italy, from February 29th to March 12th and in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 23rd to June 3rd.

Zauri Antia, add “To have five boxers qualified for the Paris Olympics at the European Games is testament to their commitment, and to the quality of their training and preparation. Our goal now is to get more boxers on the plane to Paris, and to once again highlight boxing as Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.”

50kg Daina Moorehouse Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Westport, Co. Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

54kg Jennifer Lehane DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG Boxing Club, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s ABC, Newry

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

51kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

57kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s ABC, Antrim

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG Boxing Club, Belfast

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Ibar’s/St Joseph’s BC, Wexford

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin

“There are under 200 days to the opening bell in Paris; these 22 boxers are laser-focused on that goal, with the support of High Performance coaching and admin staff, as well as the expertise of Sport Institute Ireland’s Sport Scientists in the areas of Nutrition, strength and conditioning, physiology, physiotherapy and sport psychology”

Additionally, Elite athletes will participate in the High Performance Unit’s newly created Visiting Athlete Programme. Tricia Heberle, says “It’s vital, as we prepare for Paris, that we continue to identify and develop the immense talent in boxing clubs throughout the IABA. The Visiting Athlete Programme is designed to enable us to do that, while placing a premium focus on preparing and qualifying athletes for the Games. We are greatly supported in this by the Institute of Sport and Sport Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland.”