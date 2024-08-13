‘Throwback’ Stevie McKenna wants to go to WAR with big name Brit

‘Throwback’ boxer Stevie McKenna wants to throw down with Conor Benn.

The Monaghan fighter came out on the right side of an all-action shootout with Joe Laws live on Sky Sports in Barnsley earlier this month.

The manner of the back-and-forth battle, in which both got off the floor before it was eventually stopped in the Smithborough native’s favour in the third round, cemented ‘The Hitman’s’ reputation as one of the more exciting fighters on the circuit.

The Hennessy Sports fighter wants to bring that excitement and gung-ho approach into a bigger fight and is calling for a showdown with Britain’s Benn.

“I’m coming into big fights now,” McKenna said.

“It’s going to be an exciting couple of years ahead. I’m a real throwback fighter I want real fights. I want big names to come and fight. I’ll fight anyone, I’ve mentioned Conor Benn. I’ve mentioned him plenty of times in the past. Why not him? I’m 15-0 now, I’m moving up the rankings. It’s a good fight to make,” he said before predicting he would win a war early.

“It would be an all-out war. It wouldn’t last three rounds and I would take him out there. He’s a good fighter, he’s exciting I’m exciting, it makes sense, let’s give the fans what they want.”

Reflecting on the Laws win he adds: “What else would you expect from “The Hitman”. I come out fighting and swinging. Fair play to Laws he did come out fighting but I came out the other side and I’m happy with another knockout.

“I knew it was never going 10. He started aggressive and I knew that would happen. What I didn’t expect was to hurt him so early. I got a bit overconfident with that but I knew I punched too hard and it was only a matter of time. “