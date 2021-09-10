How to WATCH Stevie McKenna, Aaron McKenna and Brett McGinty Fight Tonight- Times – Running Order

Three Irish fighters take to the ring in Coventry tonight.

Ulster trio Stevie McKenna [8(8)-0], Brett McGinty [2-0] and Aaron McKenna all fight on Hennessy Sports Skydome hosted show.

Ricky Hatton trained McGinty takes on late replacement Teodor Nikolov over four rounds, Aaron McKenna fighter for the first time this year in a six round middleweight contest, while his big brother Stevie ‘The Hitman’ McKenna fights in the chief support bout against French fighter Moussa Gary over the same distance.

McGinty and the younger of the two fighting McKenna brothers appear on the undercard broadcast and KO artist Stevie McKenna fight’s on the TV section of the card.

The undercard will be broadcast on SunSport. To watch both fights go to the SunSport website at www.thesun.co.uk.

Light middleweight prospect McGinty opes the stacked card and gets the show on the road at 17:15.

Golden Boy’s Aaron McKenna climbs through the ropes at 20:00.

Stevie McKenna’s clash will be broadcast live on Channel 5. To view his step-up bout tune into the TV Channel at 22:00.

Fighter Weights Below:

WBC Silver Middleweight Championship

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

Sam Eggington 11st 4lbs 2oz vs. Bilel Jkitou 11st 3lbs 2oz



6 x 3 Super Lightweight

Stephen McKenna 10 7 9 vs. Moussa Gary 10 7 7



8 x 3 Light Heavyweight

Shakan Pitters 12 12 3 vs. Farouk Daku 12 8 3



10 x 3 Welterweight

Kaisee Benjamin 10 5 8 vs. Jarkko Putkonen 10 5 4



10 x 3 International Middleweight

River Wilson-Bent 11 5 3 vs. Gabor Gorbics 11 7 2



6 x 3 Super Welterweight

Michael Hennessy Jr. 11 4 2 vs. Maksims Dembovskis 10 13 3



4 x 3 Middleweight

Brett McGinty 11 3 4 vs. Teodor Nikolov 11 5 0



4 x 3 Heavyweight

Tommy Welch 16 10 0 vs. Alvaro Terrero 17 2 4



6 x 3 Middleweight

Aaron McKenna 11 7 3